Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour With Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, Others

Over the past few years, Florence + The Machine have already played just about every major festival in the world, and they’ve headlined most of them. So there is a very good chance that you’ve already seen their live show. But it’s a show that’s worth catching a second time, since Florence Welch is an absolute monster of a singer who also hits the stage like a tornado every night. And now you might get another chance to see her, since Florence + The Machine have just announced a North American summer tour.

It might also be a chance to see someone else cool. The list of openers varies from city to city, but before Florence is done with our continent, it’ll include Blood Orange, Perfume Genius, Christine And The Queens, and (they can’t all be winners) Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Also, Florence just released the new single “Moderation,” which she debuted onstage in Perth. So even though she just released the album High As Hope last year, maybe there’s already more new music on the way. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti Festival

5/12-13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

5/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

5/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

5/20 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphtheatre ^

5/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion At Northerly Island #

5/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

5/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

5/28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

5/30 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center #

6/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

6/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

6/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

6/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bang Amphitheatre %

6/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center %

6/09 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %

* with Perfume Genius

^ with Christine And The Queens

# with Blood Orange

% with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats