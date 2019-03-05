Just before Thanksgiving, Lizzo challenged Will Ferrell to a jazz flute battle. “America’s Next Bop Star” went viral last year by playing the flute while hitting the shoot. Apparently it boosted her already formidable confidence such that she wanted to throw down with noted jazz flutist Ron Burgundy himself.

In January, Ferrell accepted her challenge in character as Ron Burgundy:

And now Lizzo is starring in a shot-for-shot parody of Anchorman’s jazz flute scene. Accompanied by longtime collaborator Este Haim at her table, she’s beckoned to the stage by Rightor Doyle and performs a typically feisty rendition of “Juice” punctuated by cries of “Bitch!” and a melodic “Suck my dick!” Watch it below along with the original Anchorman scene.

Lizzo’s new album Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 on Atlantic. In addition to “Juice,” she’s also shared its title track.