Jenny Lewis – “Red Bull & Hennessy” Video (Feat. Beck, St. Vincent, Jeff Goldblum, More)

Last week, Jenny Lewis released her long-awaited new album On The Line. And shortly before its release, she pulled off a cool stunt — an online listening party/fundraiser, modeled after the variety shows and telethons of the ’70s, that raised a bunch of money for the the Los Angeles Downtown Women’s Center. Tim Heidecker put the show together, and it featured a whole lot of Lewis’ famous friends and well-wishers. And now Lewis’ new video for the album’s first single “Red Bull & Hennessy” goes behind the scenes at that fundraiser and features a whole lot of the same people.

Director Eric Notarnicola’s grainy, vintage-looking clip features quick appearances from an impressive cast, including Beck, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, a nattily attired Jeff Goldblum, Vanessa Bayer, Jason Schwartzman, Danielle Haim, Nikki Lane, Tim Heidecker, and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette. It compresses the aesthetic, and a whole lot of the highlights, of that variety show into a quick four-minute sugar-rush dose.

Arquette, it’s worth mentioning, is now wrestling again. In its dying days, the pro wrestling company WCW made the terrible cash-in movie Ready To Rumble, which starred Arquette, and they put the championship on him to help drum up publicity for the movie. Everybody hated this. But these days, Arquette, while still acting, has thrown himself into pro wrestling, taking matches all over the indie scene (including blood-heavy death matches) and reinventing himself. So in this video, he shows up in his wrestling gear and puts Tim Heidecker in the figure four leglock. Watch the stars cavort below.

On The Line is out now on Warner Bros.