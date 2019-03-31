The National’s Bryce Dessner Announces Performance With Thom Yorke

The National’s Bryce Dessner has just announced a few shows this week in Paris, Lyon, London, and Hamburg as part of the “Minimalist Dream House” tour. The mini tour will include performances with Thom Yorke, David Lang, Caroline Shaw, Timo Andres, David Chalmin, and pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque. Dessner will play music from his solo album, El Chan, which comes out this week.

Yorke will premiere his first classical composition called “Don’t Fear The Light” with Katia and Marielle Labeque. He will also perform a new song with the pianists to close the concert.

Last year, Yorke debuted his first ever film score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake. The National are releasing their new album, I Am Easy To Find, in May.

