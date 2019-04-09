Wand – “Rio Grande” Video

LA psych rock experimentalists Wand continue to gift us with chameleonic singles from their soon-to-arrive new full-length Laughing Matter. The first three songs we’ve heard, “Scarecrow,” “Thin Air,” and “Walkie Talkie,” all aimed to get the blood pumping in structurally different ways. Their song and video for their newest offering, “Rio Grande,” offers a warm breather.

Lead singer and guitarist Cory Hanson built the “Rio Grande” video from intimate, handheld footage of the band living the California tour life of sun-drenched highways, rollicking shows, and wordless moments among friends. Hanson’s vocals are tender and well-accented against staccato shakers and lean guitar work. In other words, watching this feels like being wrapped in a big hug.

Watch “Rio Grande” below.

Laughing Matter is out 4/19 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.