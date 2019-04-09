Lil Uzi Vert – “That’s A Rack” & “Sanguine Paradise”

Lil Uzi Vert has been maintaining the hype surrounding his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake. Two weeks ago, he released a loose single called “Free Uzi,” but it was taken down due to copyright issues regarding the song’s G Herbo sample. Today, he shares two new tracks, “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise,” via Tidal.

Last week, users on the digital distribution platform Discord crowdfunded thousands of dollars to buy new Lil Uzi Vert music. Unsurprisingly, those songs were leaked. I hope it was worth it.

Uzi released his last single, “New Patek,” last year. His debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, came out in 2017. Listen to “That’s A Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise” below.