After a long quiet period, FKA twigs, one of the most fascinating artists we have working, is back to doing things. This is exciting. Last month, twigs came out with the gorgeous and shattering “Cellophane,” her first new song in three years. And since then, she’s embarked on a short run of shows in major American and European cities. Those shows sound frankly incredible. She’s always been a theatrical, otherworldly live performer, but she’s hitting new conceptual levels lately. At a Los Angeles show, twigs reportedly found ways to include pole dancing and katana swords. And last night’s New York show had that, plus at least one cool surprise.

Over the weekend, twigs played two shows at New York’s Park Avenue Armory as part of the Red Bull Music Festival. And according to Brooklyn Vegan, those shows once again included the swords and the pole dancing. She also changed costumes multiple times and broke down crying during “Mirrored Heart.” And at one point, she also brought New York rap star A$AP Rocky to the stage.

Last year, Rocky and twigs, two extremely attractive and fashionable people, teamed up for “Fukk Sleep,” a track from Rocky’s Testing album. Last night, they did the song together, and they looked very happy to be sharing a stage. Watch some fan-made video below.

So yeah, go see FKA twigs live if you can.