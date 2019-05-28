On Friday, Kanye West’s episode of David Letterman’s new talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, drops on Netflix. The episode was taped back in January, and the previews we’ve seen from it so far find West talking about his bipolar diagnosis and saying that “liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

But, of course, because it’s Kanye, he finds time to plug his Yeezy collection by dressing Letterman up in his lil potato sacks and making him parade around for the Kardashians. “It’s like when I used to work at the GAP,” West says as he’s fitting the talk show host in a brown coat, blue sweater, off-white pants, and black shoes.

Check it out below.