The Replacements Prep Don’t Tell A Soul Box Set

Back in 2017, the Replacements released For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986, a recording of one of their final shows before the departure of original guitarist Bob Stinson at the legendary Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. Now, it looks like they’re gearing up to release a new box set. A four-disc Replacements box set has just been listed on Amazon UK, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. It’s called Dead Man’s Pop and it comes out 9/27. The track list features alternate mixes from their 1989 album Don’t Tell A Soul.

Matt Wallace is listed as the producer, with mixing by Chris Lord-Alge. Wallace’s Don’t Tell A Soul mixes make up the first disc. The second features versions from their infamously messy 1988 sessions the band did with producer Tony Berg at Bearsville Studio just outside of Woodstock. Disc Two also includes alternate mixes and songs from another infamous session they did with Tom Waits in 1988. Discs Three and Four are a live recording of the Replacements’ 6/2/1989 show at University Of Wisconsin. Check out the track list below.

TRACK LIST

Disc: 1

01 “Talent Show” (Matt Wallace Mix)

02 “I’ll Be You” (Matt Wallace Mix)

03 “We’ll Inherit the Earth” (Matt Wallace Mix)

04 “Achin’ to Be” (Matt Wallace Mix)

05 “Darlin’ One” (Matt Wallace Mix)

06 “Back to Back” (Matt Wallace Mix)

07 “I Won’t” (Matt Wallace Mix)

08 “Asking Me Lies” (Matt Wallace Mix)

09 “They’re Blind” (Matt Wallace Mix)

10 “Anywhere’s Better Than Here” (Matt Wallace Mix)

11 “Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghost” (Matt Wallace Mix)

Disc: 2

01 “Portland” (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

02 “Achin’ To Be” (Bearsville Version)

03 “I’ll Be You” (Bearsville Version)

04 “Wake Up” (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

05 “We’ll Inherit The Earth” (Bearsville Version)

06 “Last Thing In The World”

07 “They’re Blind” (Bearsville Version)

08 “Rock ‘N’ Roll Ghost” (Bearsville Version)

09 “Darlin’ One” (Bearsville Version)

10 “Talent Show” (Demo Version)

11 “Dance On My Planet”

12 “We Know The Night” (Alternate Outtake)

13 “Ought To Get Love” (Alternate Mix)

14 “Gudbuy t’Jane” (Outtake)

15 “Lowdown Monkey Blues” (feat. Tom Waits)

16 “If Only You Were Lonely” (feat. Tom Waits)

17 “We Know The Night” (feat. Tom Waits) [Rehearsal]

18 “We Know The Night” (feat. Tom Waits) [Full Band Version]

19 “I Can Help (feat. Tom Waits)

20 “Date To Church” (Matt Wallace Remix)

Disc: 3

01 “Alex Chilton” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02 “Talent Show” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03 “Back To Back” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04 “I Don’t Know” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05 “The Ledge” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06 “Waitress In The Sky” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07 “Anywhere’s Better” Than Here (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08 “Nightclub Jitters” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09 “Cruella De Ville” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10 “Achin’ To Be” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11 “Asking Me Lies” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12 “Bastards Of Young” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13 “Answering Machine” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14 “Little Mascara” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

15 “I’ll Be You” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

Disc: 4

01 “Darlin’ One” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02 “I Will Dare” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03 “Another Girl, Another Planet” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04 “I Won’t” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05 “Unsatisfied” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06 “We’ll Inherit The Earth” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07 “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08 “Color Me Impressed” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09 “Born To Lose” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10 “Never Mind” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11 “Here Comes A Regular” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12 “Valentine” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13 “Left Of The Dial” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14 “Black Diamond” (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)