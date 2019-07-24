It turns out that even Debbie Harry isn’t immune to the horses in the back. Blondie have been covering Lil Nas X’s mega hit every night since kicking off their co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello & The Imposters over the weekend. And who could blame them for hopping on the horse-drawn bandwagon? It’s a pop juggernaut and a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

Miley Cyrus recently performed the song at Glastonbury with Lil Nas and her dad Billy Ray. Artists like John Mayer and CupcakKe have shared their interpretations of the track. Both Diplo and Anderson .Paak brought out Lil Nas during festival sets.

A few days ago, “Old Town Road” officially tied the record for the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The hit has spent 16 weeks at #1. This is just the beginning of the “Old Town Road” cover wave. Prepare yourselves.

Watch Blondie cover “Old Town Road” below.