Brockhampton – “BOY BYE” Video

Brockhampton released their most recent album, Iridescence, last fall. Frontman Kevin Abstract put out his own solo album, ARIZONA BABY, earlier this year. And late last month, the self-proclaimed “boy band” announced that their fifth studio album, Ginger, would be out in August. They’ve since shared two new singles, “I BEEN BORN AGAIN” and “IF YOU PRAY RIGHT.” Today, we hear another Ginger track called “BOY BYE,” along with its accompanying music video. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “No Halo”

02 “Sugar”

03 “Boy Bye”

04 “Heaven Belongs To You”

05 “St. Percy”

06 “If You Pray Right”

07 “Dearly Departed”

08 “I Been Born Again”

09 “Ginger”

10 “Big Boy”

11 “Love Me For Life”

12 “Victor Roberts”

Ginger is out 8/23 via Question Everything/RCA Records.