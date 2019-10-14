Duster Announce First New Album In 19 Years, Out In December

The Duster resurgence has been going strong for a couple years now. The much-beloved San Jose trio reunited last year to play some shows and they’ve been teasing new material since then. Earlier this year, they got the comprehensive box set treatment in the form of Capsule Losing Contact, and this summer they released a new song called “Interstellar Tunnel.”

Last night, the band nonchalantly revealed on their Instagram that their third full-length album would be out on 12/13. It’s called Duster, and it’ll be the band’s first album since 2000’s Contemporary Movement. No more details yet, but per the album description it’ll feature 12 brand-new tracks. You can pre-order it here and check out the artwork below.