The hip-hop mega-festival Rolling Loud, which launched just four years ago in Miami, is now a global operation, with numerous satellite fests around the US, Europe, and Asia. This year has already seen Rolling Loud go down in Miami, the Bay Area, and New York, with an LA installment coming in December. The franchise threw its first fest outside the US this year in Australia, and this weekend was supposed to mark the first Rolling Loud in Hong Kong. But given the political tensions boiling there lately, the show will not go on.

As Pollstar reports, Rolling Loud Hong Kong has been cancelled due to security concerns stemming from months of intensifying protests and strife in the area. Citizens in Hong Kong have been protesting extradition to mainland China. Many fear this will lead to the region losing the expanded liberties it has enjoyed compared to the rest of the country since Great Britain gave up control of the region.

In a statement, the fest announced, “After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff. While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city’s rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene.”

Rolling Loud Hong Kong was to take place at Art Park at West Kowloon this Saturday and Sunday. Migos and Wiz Khalifa were to headline with support from Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, and others. Rolling Loud founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif recently told Pollstar they’re working to bring the fest to Europe next year and are eyeing options in South America.