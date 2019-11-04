FKA Twigs – “sad day”

FKA Twigs’ new album, MAGDALENE, is out at the end of the week. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Cellophane,” Holy Terrain,” and “Home With You” — and last week Twigs was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a late-night performance for the history books. Today, she’s sharing one final single before MAGDALENE is out in full, “sad day,” which finds Twigs pining, “Would you make a, make a, make a wish on my love.”

A music video is in the works for “sad day” that’s directed by Hiro Murai, his first music video since Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.” A Pitchfork story took place during the filming of it, and it apparently involves Twigs doing wushu, a Chinese martial art that involves sword-fighting. It’s not attached to “sad day” the song just yet, but the track’s YouTube embed does feature a still that seemingly comes from it.

Listen below.

MAGDALENE is out 11/8 via Young Turks. Pre-order it here.