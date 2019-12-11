2019 In Review

Basking In The Glow: The 36 Best Music Tweets From 2019

CREDIT: Westend61/Getty Images

Tweets! At the end of every year, for the past four years, we have collected memorable music tweets from artists and musicians into a handy little list for you. It’s tradition! And tradition, as we all know, is always good and never bad. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Or the tweets.

But, as previously explained, we do collect the tweets, so that is exactly what we have done for you. Some of them are intentionally funny! Some of them are unintentionally funny! Some of them aren’t even that funny at all! But all of them are tweets; see below, and don’t @ us.

36. Adam Duritz makes a change

35. Boomers think Alex G is Beto O’Rourke

34. Stephen Malkmus tripzz out

33-32. The Decemberists are working on it

31-30. Cher and Nancy Sinatra troubleshoot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nancy Sinatra, Geek Squad

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on

29-27. Chance The Rapper investigates dinosaurs

26. Papa Roach join the witch hunt

25. Vince Staples discusses the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial

24. Ryley Walker wishes you happy holidays

23. Bill Callahan lives his wildest Tim & Eric fantasies

22. Japanese Breakfast rerecords her album

21. Jon Wurster uncovers the evidence

20-17. Lil Nas X networks

16. Cardi B will dog walk you, Tomi Lahren

15. Phoebe Bridgers gec gec gec gec gec gec gec

9-14. Foster The People foster some theories

8. Mariah Carey does not acknowledge time

7. Zola Jesus says Grimes is the voice of Silicon Valley fascist privilege

6. Post Malone gets the wrong idea about us

5. Jason Isbell inspires meme gold

4. Kacey Musgraves’ personality is shitty

3-2. Lizzo and Ariana Grande put us in our place

 

View this post on Instagram

 

music journalists should go fuck themselves, Y or N?

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on

1. Earl Sweatshirt puts you in your place

