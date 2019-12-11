Tweets! At the end of every year, for the past four years, we have collected memorable music tweets from artists and musicians into a handy little list for you. It’s tradition! And tradition, as we all know, is always good and never bad. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Or the tweets.
But, as previously explained, we do collect the tweets, so that is exactly what we have done for you. Some of them are intentionally funny! Some of them are unintentionally funny! Some of them aren’t even that funny at all! But all of them are tweets; see below, and don’t @ us.
36. Adam Duritz makes a change
Oh yeah…and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY
— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019
35. Boomers think Alex G is Beto O’Rourke
boomers think alex g is beto o’rourke and, so, uh.. pic.twitter.com/Ymol87MaMz
— ryan (@ryanhemsworth) September 18, 2019
34. Stephen Malkmus tripzz out
This tripzz me out https://t.co/AeVJtlJcIb
— Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) September 19, 2019
33-32. The Decemberists are working on it
lol
— colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 25, 2019
working on it
— colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 25, 2019
31-30. Cher and Nancy Sinatra troubleshoot
View this post on Instagram
29-27. Chance The Rapper investigates dinosaurs
So yall think shit been goin on for a billion years? Idk
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
I know its old trees and rocks and alligators and stuff but I give this joint a million on the high side.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
Does “dinosaur” refer to how old they are or just that they was animals and not humans?
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019
26. Papa Roach join the witch hunt
CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT 🎶 https://t.co/AJI0fDRovw
— Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 29, 2019
25. Vince Staples discusses the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial
Did 69 tell on you? Find out next time, on Dragon Ball Z.
— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) September 18, 2019
24. Ryley Walker wishes you happy holidays
Best thanksgiving tradition is seeing indie rock bands photos in their parents mansions
— Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) November 28, 2019
23. Bill Callahan lives his wildest Tim & Eric fantasies
Let us know when you’re ready to go bill. https://t.co/WEKoMJrM6R
— Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) November 7, 2019
22. Japanese Breakfast rerecords her album
*rerecords album* pic.twitter.com/BZrulVmULy
— Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) February 15, 2019
21. Jon Wurster uncovers the evidence
The President just said “I don’t know if there’s anybody I don’t have pictures with.” This photo I was sent earlier today of him and Shannon Hoon leads me to believe this is the first true statement he’s made in months. pic.twitter.com/ZOeOWt0nQn
— Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) October 10, 2019
20-17. Lil Nas X networks
tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix
— nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019
Tell me more… https://t.co/zlXlqeMfhs
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 20, 2019
I act like im ok but deep down inside i wanna release another old town road remix
— nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019
lets do it https://t.co/9xvbWf8ogA
— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 13, 2019
16. Cardi B will dog walk you, Tomi Lahren
Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019
15. Phoebe Bridgers gec gec gec gec gec gec gec
five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred gecs
— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) September 8, 2019
9-14. Foster The People foster some theories
have you seen photos of the body? it’s obviously not him. my guess is, epstein’s on a private plane to somewhere in the middle east getting prepped for plastic surgery right now #EpsteinBodyDouble
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 11, 2019
i find it strange that i’ve been chastised by reporters from NBC and other news outlets for my opinion. everything you guys have been reporting has been conjecture. if you want to be considered a respected authority of truth, do a better job. #EpsteinBodyDouble pic.twitter.com/3TWkAYYuRn
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019
and to anyone else who considers it “off brand” for an artist to talk about social issues, cover-ups, and justice.. A. you need a history lesson B. you’re scared of what i’m saying C. my voice is my brand, whether it’s used to speak or sing
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019
the problem with a case like this, is that the public will forget about in a week. media will change headlines to another story and stop covering it. they already have. and it will be easily swept under the rug. just like the stephen paddock mass shooting.
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019
there is no QUESTION the government is behind the #EpsteinSuicideCoverUp . Research Attorney General Bill Barr and his father’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Barr helped broker the west palm beach “deal” that kept Epstein away from a life sentence in federal prison
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019
more than ever artists need to speak up, because they’re not getting paid by sponsors or told how to spin a story by their bosses. rupert murdoch isn’t controlling their narrative. support your artists. support real journalism. fact check everything. do your own research.
— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019
8. Mariah Carey does not acknowledge time
I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. ♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019
7. Zola Jesus says Grimes is the voice of Silicon Valley fascist privilege
6. Post Malone gets the wrong idea about us
I know u guys hate me but this is funny
— Posty (@PostMalone) February 10, 2019
5. Jason Isbell inspires meme gold
Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
— Willie McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019
4. Kacey Musgraves’ personality is shitty
it is https://t.co/lvNCPG8Epj
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 25, 2019
3-2. Lizzo and Ariana Grande put us in our place
View this post on Instagram
1. Earl Sweatshirt puts you in your place
wtf is music twitter yall niggas just talk ab music?? lmaoooo niggas b like “this is good” then the other ones like “no its not” and thats yall identity??
— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) October 16, 2019