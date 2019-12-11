Tweets! At the end of every year, for the past four years, we have collected memorable music tweets from artists and musicians into a handy little list for you. It’s tradition! And tradition, as we all know, is always good and never bad. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Or the tweets.

But, as previously explained, we do collect the tweets, so that is exactly what we have done for you. Some of them are intentionally funny! Some of them are unintentionally funny! Some of them aren’t even that funny at all! But all of them are tweets; see below, and don’t @ us.

36. Adam Duritz makes a change

Oh yeah…and I shaved my head. pic.twitter.com/uTR9LdVCAY — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) August 15, 2019

34. Stephen Malkmus tripzz out

This tripzz me out https://t.co/AeVJtlJcIb — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) September 19, 2019

33-32. The Decemberists are working on it

lol — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 25, 2019

working on it — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 25, 2019

31-30. Cher and Nancy Sinatra troubleshoot

View this post on Instagram Nancy Sinatra, Geek Squad A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on Jan 3, 2019 at 6:35pm PST

29-27. Chance The Rapper investigates dinosaurs

So yall think shit been goin on for a billion years? Idk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

I know its old trees and rocks and alligators and stuff but I give this joint a million on the high side. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

Does “dinosaur” refer to how old they are or just that they was animals and not humans? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2019

26. Papa Roach join the witch hunt

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT 🎶 https://t.co/AJI0fDRovw — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 29, 2019

25. Vince Staples discusses the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial

Did 69 tell on you? Find out next time, on Dragon Ball Z. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) September 18, 2019

24. Ryley Walker wishes you happy holidays

Best thanksgiving tradition is seeing indie rock bands photos in their parents mansions — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) November 28, 2019

23. Bill Callahan lives his wildest Tim & Eric fantasies

Let us know when you’re ready to go bill. https://t.co/WEKoMJrM6R — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) November 7, 2019

22. Japanese Breakfast rerecords her album

21. Jon Wurster uncovers the evidence

The President just said “I don’t know if there’s anybody I don’t have pictures with.” This photo I was sent earlier today of him and Shannon Hoon leads me to believe this is the first true statement he’s made in months. pic.twitter.com/ZOeOWt0nQn — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) October 10, 2019

20-17. Lil Nas X networks

tryna get gordon ramsay on this panini remix — nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

I act like im ok but deep down inside i wanna release another old town road remix — nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019

lets do it https://t.co/9xvbWf8ogA — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) July 13, 2019

16. Cardi B will dog walk you, Tomi Lahren

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

15. Phoebe Bridgers gec gec gec gec gec gec gec

five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred gecs — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) September 8, 2019

9-14. Foster The People foster some theories

have you seen photos of the body? it’s obviously not him. my guess is, epstein’s on a private plane to somewhere in the middle east getting prepped for plastic surgery right now #EpsteinBodyDouble — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 11, 2019

i find it strange that i’ve been chastised by reporters from NBC and other news outlets for my opinion. everything you guys have been reporting has been conjecture. if you want to be considered a respected authority of truth, do a better job. #EpsteinBodyDouble pic.twitter.com/3TWkAYYuRn — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

and to anyone else who considers it “off brand” for an artist to talk about social issues, cover-ups, and justice.. A. you need a history lesson B. you’re scared of what i’m saying C. my voice is my brand, whether it’s used to speak or sing — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

the problem with a case like this, is that the public will forget about in a week. media will change headlines to another story and stop covering it. they already have. and it will be easily swept under the rug. just like the stephen paddock mass shooting. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

there is no QUESTION the government is behind the #EpsteinSuicideCoverUp . Research Attorney General Bill Barr and his father’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Barr helped broker the west palm beach “deal” that kept Epstein away from a life sentence in federal prison — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

more than ever artists need to speak up, because they’re not getting paid by sponsors or told how to spin a story by their bosses. rupert murdoch isn’t controlling their narrative. support your artists. support real journalism. fact check everything. do your own research. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) August 12, 2019

8. Mariah Carey does not acknowledge time

I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. ‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

7. Zola Jesus says Grimes is the voice of Silicon Valley fascist privilege

6. Post Malone gets the wrong idea about us

I know u guys hate me but this is funny — Posty (@PostMalone) February 10, 2019

5. Jason Isbell inspires meme gold

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — Willie McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

4. Kacey Musgraves’ personality is shitty

it is https://t.co/lvNCPG8Epj — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 25, 2019

3-2. Lizzo and Ariana Grande put us in our place

View this post on Instagram music journalists should go fuck themselves, Y or N? A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on Apr 24, 2019 at 7:36pm PDT

1. Earl Sweatshirt puts you in your place