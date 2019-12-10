Deafheaven Announce 10th-Anniversary Tour With Inter Arma, Greet Death, All Your Sisters

Other than the one-off track “Black Brick,” art-metal rippers haven’t released anything since their ass-kicking 2018 album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. They haven’t announced any plans to release anything new in 2020, either. But the band will still mount a huge two-month North American tour next spring, celebrating their 10th anniversary as a band. And it looks like it’ll be a hell of a show.

Deafheaven have always had great taste in openers, as anyone who witnessed their 2015 shows with Envy and Tribulation can tell you. This time around, Richmond epic-metal head-wreckers Inter Arma will open almost the entire tour, and that’s a pretty good excuse to remind you that Inter Arma’s 2019 album Sulphur English absolutely rules. At various points, the tour will also feature sludgy Michigan indie explorers Greet Death, who just released their own excellent LP New Hell, and Bay Area post-punkers All Your Sisters. (Every show gets two of those bands.) The tour kicks off this March in Salt Lake City. Until then, Deafheaven’s only planned show is at Power Trip’s Evil Beat 2 festival in Dallas next month.

In a press release, Deafheaven singer George Clarke says:

“Come 2020, it’ll be ten years since we released the Deafheaven demo on Bandcamp. To commemorate this, we’re planning special sets that include songs from all our albums. Joining us will be the great Inter Arma as well as Greet Death and All Your Sisters, two bands we’re excited about from Deathwish Inc. and The Flenser, the labels that supported us early on. We are very much looking forward to this last tour of the States before hibernating to work on new music. See you then.

TOUR DATES:

1/11 Dallas, TX @ Evil Beat 2

3/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

3/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

3/23 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

3/24-25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

3/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

3/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

3/29 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

3/31 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

4/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

4/01-03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

4/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

4/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

4/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

4/08 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *

4/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi*

4/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

4/11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In *

4/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Music Hall *

4/14 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

4/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell *

4/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey +

4/18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio +

4/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

4/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

4/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

4/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

4/24-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

4/27-28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

4/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

5/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

5/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial ^

* with Inter Arma & Greet Death

+ with Greet Death & All Your Sisters

^ with Inter Arma & All Your Sisters