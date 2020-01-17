Wiggles Member Greg Page Suffers Heart Attack Onstage At Brushfire Relief Benefit

Children’s music group the Wiggles hail from Sydney. Like many people Australian and otherwise, they’ve used their platform to support relief efforts combatting the wildfires that have ravaged their country’s landscape. In the Wiggles’ case, that meant a pair of scheduled performances by the original lineup at Castle Hill RSL in Sydney this weekend. However, Friday’s show came to a premature conclusion when Greg Page, who was the yellow Wiggle from 1991 to 2006, suffered a heart attack and collapsed onstage.

As TMZ reports, Page went into cardiac arrest near the end of Friday’s brushfire relief show. He is now in serious but stable condition. In a statement on Twitter, his fellow Wiggles write, “As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern.”

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which is viewable below.