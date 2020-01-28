Christopher Cross To Billie Eilish: “Welcome To The Club”

Billie Eilish won all four general field Grammys this past Sunday, taking home trophies for Album Of The Year (WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?), Record Of The Year (“bad guy”), Song Of The Year (“bad guy”), and Best New Artist. She’s the youngest artist to complete that feat and only the second overall.

The first was Christopher Cross, who did it in 1981 with honors related to his self-titled debut album and the chart-topping hit “Sailing” (coming soon to our Number Ones column, which is working its way through 1979 right now). In the wake of Eilish’s sweep, Cross has shared a kind message for her and Finneas, her brother and co-producer, who also was named Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical on Sunday.

Here’s Cross’ message:

My record of winning the four General Field Grammys in one night stood for 39 years, until a talented young sister and brother came along. Congratulations to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their remarkable contribution to music history. Well done. Records are made to be broken, and I could not be any more pleased with their achievement. Welcome to the club, friends.

Soon after his Grammy sweep, Cross won an Oscar for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from the movie Arthur, which also became his second #1 hit. Eilish is doing the theme from the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, so maybe she can mirror that accomplishment as well.