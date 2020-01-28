Firefly 2020 Lineup

The festival lineups are falling from the sky. Boston Calling, Rolling Loud, and Osheaga have all revealed their performers lists in the past 24 hours, and now Firefly is doing the same.

The long-running Delaware fest is one of seemingly many to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine this summer. They’re certainly the outliers among a big-font class that also includes Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers. Other names of note include David Lee Roth(!), Sudan Archives, Run The Jewels, Big Boi, CHVRCHES, Diplo, Kali Uchis, White Reaper, and Tove Lo. Check out the full lineup below.

Firefly runs from 6/18 to 6/21 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Tickets are available starting Monday, 2/3 at Firefly’s website.

LINEUP:

Absofacto

Anna Lunoe

Avi Kaplan

Badflower

Big Boi

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Blackbear

Blink-182

Boys Noize

Bryce Vine

Cage the Elephant

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers

Choir! Choir! Choir!

CHVRCHES

Clozee

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cray

Cub Sport

David Lee Roth

Dayglow

Devon Gilfillian

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Don Toliver

Eliza & The Delusionals

Gashi

Grandson

Grouplove

Haiku Hands

Halsey

Hugel

Illenium

Illiterate Light

JJ Wilde

K.Flay

Kali Uchis

Khalid

Leif Vollebekk

Leikeli47

Lil Dicky

Lil Tecca

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Maggie Rogers

Mallrat

Matt Maeson

Meute

Michigander

Missio

Neon Trees

NGHTMRE

Noah Cyrus

Noga Erez

Omar Apollo

Petit Biscuit

Rage Against the Machine

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

RDGLDGRN

RL Grime

Run the Jewels

Space Jesus

Sub Urban

Sudan Archives

The Band Camino

The Districts

The Glorious Sons

The Regrettes

The Struts

The Unlikely Candidates

Tove Lo

Trevor Daniel

Turnover

Whipped Cream

White Reaper

99 Neighbors