Firefly 2020 Lineup

The festival lineups are falling from the sky. Boston Calling, Rolling Loud, and Osheaga have all revealed their performers lists in the past 24 hours, and now Firefly is doing the same.
The long-running Delaware fest is one of seemingly many to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine this summer. They’re certainly the outliers among a big-font class that also includes Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, and Maggie Rogers. Other names of note include David Lee Roth(!), Sudan Archives, Run The Jewels, Big Boi, CHVRCHES, Diplo, Kali Uchis, White Reaper, and Tove Lo. Check out the full lineup below.
Firefly runs from 6/18 to 6/21 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Tickets are available starting Monday, 2/3 at Firefly’s website.
LINEUP:
Absofacto
Anna Lunoe
Avi Kaplan
Badflower
Big Boi
Big Wild
Billie Eilish
Blackbear
Blink-182
Boys Noize
Bryce Vine
Cage the Elephant
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers
Choir! Choir! Choir!
CHVRCHES
Clozee
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cray
Cub Sport
David Lee Roth
Dayglow
Devon Gilfillian
Diplo
Dominic Fike
Don Toliver
Eliza & The Delusionals
Gashi
Grandson
Grouplove
Haiku Hands
Halsey
Hugel
Illenium
Illiterate Light
JJ Wilde
K.Flay
Kali Uchis
Khalid
Leif Vollebekk
Leikeli47
Lil Dicky
Lil Tecca
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Maggie Rogers
Mallrat
Matt Maeson
Meute
Michigander
Missio
Neon Trees
NGHTMRE
Noah Cyrus
Noga Erez
Omar Apollo
Petit Biscuit
Rage Against the Machine
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
RDGLDGRN
RL Grime
Run the Jewels
Space Jesus
Sub Urban
Sudan Archives
The Band Camino
The Districts
The Glorious Sons
The Regrettes
The Struts
The Unlikely Candidates
Tove Lo
Trevor Daniel
Turnover
Whipped Cream
White Reaper
99 Neighbors