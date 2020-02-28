Jessie Ware – “Spotlight”

Jessie Ware has been releasing a ton of good songs over the last year or so, including “Overtime,” Adore You,” and “Mirage (Don’t Stop) — they all made our list of the 5 best songs of the week when they came out — and today she’s finally announcing a new album, the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse, which will will seemingly present us with a freshly revitalized Ware. The album’s called What’s Your Pleasure? and it’ll be out in June.

Today, she’s sharing another single from it called “Spotlight,” which she co-wrote with Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, and her frequent collaborator James Ford, and it comes with a music video directed by Jovan Todorovic and shot on Belgrade’s Blue Train.

Watch and listen and check out a statement from Ware about the album below.

It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!! I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself. I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie. I’ve spent the last year in the studio with an old friend of mine James Ford, working with a handful of great friends to create a record I’m truly proud of. I’m happy to share with you my brand new single ‘Spotlight’ taken from my fourth album. It’s melodramatic, it’s romantic, it’s everything that I love and it’s got a bit of a beat. This is the first taste of my brand new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ which will be out 5th June. I can’t wait to get back on the road and see you all…It’s been far too long but for now let’s have some fun and hope you enjoy the music! x

What’s Your Pleasure is out 6/5 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope.