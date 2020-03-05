Phantogram – “Dear God”

Phantogram’s fourth album, Ceremony, is out tomorrow, and they’re teasing it today with one last advance single following “Pedestal,” “In A Spiral,” “Mister Impossible,” and “Into Happiness.” For our last preview, we’re getting the opening track.

Strewn with samples and carried along by a piano-powered hip-hop undercurrent, “Dear God” is a showcase for some gorgeous holographic melodies from Sarah Barthel. “Take me out of this world I’m livin’ in!” she exhorts a higher power. It’s a nice convergence of crisp digital sounds and soulful human drama. Listen below.

Ceremony is out 3/6. Pre-order it here. Phantogram will perform “Dear God” and “Pedestal” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight.