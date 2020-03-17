Livestream Dropkick Murphys’ St. Patrick’s Day Concert From Boston

For the last two decades, Dropkick Murphys have played a show on St. Patrick’s Day, and they’re not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from playing a show this year. Like many other musicians that are now experimenting with livestreams in this time when it’s not advisable to go out and see live music, the Celtic rock kings are bringing their annual St. Paddy’s Day show to you. They’re performing it live right now, without an audience, from a venue in Boston.

Over the last few days, we’ve seen a lot of artists turn to the internet to broadcast shows that have been cancelled. Code Orange played their album release show to an empty room, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is going to play a solo show every night to make up for his postponed tour, Bernie Sanders got Neil Young and Jim James to perform at a digital rally, and even Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed in a COVID-19 charity livestream.

Suffice to say we should get used to watching bands from the comfort of our homes! Start that journey below…