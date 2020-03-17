Rico Nasty – “Lightning”

Rico Nasty, one of the most exciting figures to come out of rap music in the last few years, has kept up a steady trickle of new music since releasing her last full-length project, the Kenny Beats collab Anger Management. In the last few months, we’ve gotten one-offs “Hard” and “IDGAF” and an appearance on the stacked 100 gecs “ringtone” remix.

There’s still a different 100 gecs collab waiting in the wings that Rico teased a few months ago (please release it, we need it now more than ever), but today Rico Nasty is sharing a different new track called “Lightning,” which she also shared a preview of earlier this year. It’s icy cool, Rico mumbles over herself in the verses and comes back to the central hook: “They say they don’t like me/ Bank account look frightening/ Lightning come and strike me if I’m lying.”

It comes with a very cool video, which you can watch below.

“Lightning” is out now.