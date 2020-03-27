Future – “Tycoon”

Future has a new track out today, “Tycoon.” It’s his third single of the year following two team-ups with Drake, “Life Is Good” and “Desires,” both of which came out in January. “Tycoon” is produced by DY Krazy and Wheezy, and it arrives with a video by Elf Rivera.

The rapper’s last full-length project was 2019’s Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd, which he followed up later that year with the Save Me EP. In between those, he won his first Grammy for his contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack song “King’s Dead.”

Watch the “Tycoon” video below.