Watch Craig Finn Play 3 Songs On CBS This Morning

On Record Store Day, which has been postponed until June, the Hold Steady declaimer Craig Finn is releasing All These Perfect Crosses, a 2xLP collection of outtakes from the sessions for his solo albums Faith In The Future, We All Want The Same Things, and I Need A New War. And yesterday, he was on CBS This Morning to perform its title track.

“Just before the lockdown started some weeks back, I ducked into a remote studio location and recorded a few songs for #SaturdaySessions on @CBSthismorning,” Finn explains in a post on Instagram. “I was on the show with a full band about a year ago- this time it was just myself and Uptown Controller pal @meshkimono.”

“I was happy to share the TV debut of ‘All These Perfect Crosses’ with Will on piano,” Finn continues. “This song is the title track of my double LP on @partisanrecords that is planned for Record Store Day this year. I also played versions of ‘Magic Marker’ [from I Need A New War] and ‘Tangletown’ [from We All Want The Same Things].” Watch Finn’s Saturday Sessions performances below.