Jessie Ware – “Ooh La La”

Jessie Ware properly announced her fourth album, What’s Your Pleasure?, a couple months back with “Spotlight,” following an excellent run of singles that included “Mirage (Don’t Stop), “Adore You,” and “Overtime.”

The album, which was supposed to come out on 6/5, has had its release date pushed back a couple of weeks until 6/19, but the promotional train rolls on. Ware is sharing a new song from it tonight called “Ooh La La.” Listen to it below.

What’s Your Pleasure? is out 6/19 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope.