Stream The 1975’s New Album Notes On A Conditional Form

The 1975 have finally released their new album, Notes On A Conditional Form, after an extended rollout that stretched out for a very, very long time. Matty Healy first announced its existence before the band’s last album, 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, was even finished.

The rollout kicked off in earnest (sort of) last July with the release of the Greta Thunberg speechifying opening track, and since then we’ve gotten a long line of singles that have included “People,” “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” “The Birthday Party,” “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” and, most recently, “Guys.” (Phew!) Knowing this band, they’ll be announcing another new album any day now.

In our Premature Evaluation review about the album, Chris wrote that “they’ve somehow found a way to inflate out even further without exploding” and called it their biggest, brashest, and most polarizing effort yet. Judge for yourself below.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out now via Interscope/Dirty Hit.