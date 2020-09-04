Death Cab Announce We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Fundraiser, Directions Anniversary Broadcast

Since the beginning of quarantine, very few musicians have been keeping as busy as Death Cab For Cutie leader Ben Gibbard, who played about a million livestreamed solo acoustic sets and released the singles “Life In Quarantine” and “Proxima B.” As for the full band, Death Cab have also contributed music to the new compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy and to our very own Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp. And now the band has announced a couple of other projects.

First off, Death Cab are running a fundraising campaign called We Have The Facts And We’re Voting. The fundraiser’s name has less to do with the classic Death Cab album We Have The Facts And We’re Voting Yes, which turned 20 earlier this year, and more to do with the fact that there’s an election in a couple of months. Death Cab are raising money for the voting-rights organizations Fair Fight Action and Future Now, and they’re offering donors things like Zoom performances, T-shirts, hats, and even private Zoom sessions with the members of the band. Check it out here.

Also, tomorrow Death Cab will stream Directions, their visual accompaniment to the 2005 album Plans. Back when they made the album, Death Cab commissioned directors like Autumn De Wilde and Lance Bangs to make short films for every song on the LP. Tomorrow, they’ll stream it on their YouTube page at 5PM Eastern and 2PM Pacific. You can watch it here.