Right now, young pop star Billie Eilish is in the weird position of promoting a movie that won’t come out for months by shilling a song that came out months ago. Back in February, when the release of the James Bond movie No Time To Die” was imminent, Eilish released her theme song, also titled “No Time To Die.” Then the pandemic delayed the movie’s release, but Eilish is still doing things to promote it. The music video, for instance, came out a few days ago. Yesterday was apparently Global James Bond Day, a weird little internet holiday. (That’s the day Dr. No, the first Bond movie, came out in 1962.) So last night, Eilish was on The Tonight Show to sing it and talk about it.

On last night’s show, Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas appeared remotely, talking to Jimmy Fallon about their theme song and about Eilish’s vaguely disgusted voter-registration initiative. There was also a cringey bit where Finneas made a beat out of loops of Fallon’s voice. Eilish told a story about winning a kajillion Grammys and getting a congratulatory phone call from Alicia Keys. And then she sang “No Time To Die.”

The “No Time To Die” performance made for a cool visual. Eilish sang the song with only Finneas, on piano, accompanying her. They were in some sort of grand, palatial hall that Los Angeles residents might reference. (It reminded me of the Radio City Music Hall lobby, but it’s definitely not that.) The camera swooped all around them in one shot, capturing them in inky black-and-white. Check out the performance and the interview below.

Right now, No Time To Die is set to open in theaters 4/2 of next year. We’ll see.