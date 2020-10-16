Bruce Springsteen Says If Trump Wins “I’ll See You On The Next Plane” To Australia

The ongoing war of words between Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump continues. Back in 2016, Springsteen was among the chorus of famously liberal celebrity voices calling Trump “dangerous” and “an embarrassment,” and there’s been no love lost between the Boss and the president since then. In 2017 the rocker called Trump’s Muslim-focused travel ban “fundamentally un-American,” a theme he doubled down on last year, saying Trump “doesn’t know what it means to be an American.” More recently, he exhorted Trump to “put on a fucking mask” in response to the Apprentice host’s lax approach to COVID-19 prevention. For his part, Trump decried “little Bruce Springsteen” at a rally last year.

Now, the man who made Born In The U.S.A. is threatening to flee the country if Trump wins a second term. It’s a threat he doesn’t believe he’ll have to follow through on. As The Hill points out, in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph promoting his new album Letter To You, Springsteen said, “If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane [to Australia].”

Springsteen isn’t the only veteran rocker who’s talking about getting the hell out of this country if Trump prevails next month. Tommy Lee, who released a new solo album today, recently told The Big Issue, “Dude, I swear to god if [Trump wins] then I’m coming over to visit the UK. I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

These guys shouldn’t be so confident! Didn’t anyone learn anything four years ago?