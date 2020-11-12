The Mountain Goats Soundtrack John Hodgman’s Fake Four Seasons Total Landscaping Documentary

As everyone who has been on the internet this past week is doubtless already aware, the Trump campaign called a press conference this past weekend to dispute the idea that Joe Biden had won Pennsylvania and, thus, the presidency. Trump said that the press conference would happen at the Four Seasons, the upscale hotel, but he was wrong. Instead, it involved Rudy Giuliani and convicted sex offender Daryl Brooks fuming about fake voter fraud at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company in a run-down industrial zone.

This particular press conference took place next-door to a porno shop and across the street from a crematorium. There’s been lots of speculation that maybe the Trump campaign booked the location by accident. Whether or not that’s the case, the whole thing has turned into a hell of a saga, each detail funnier than the last. And yes: It sounds like a Mountain Goats song. Now, it sort of is one.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, both Bill Corbett, the former Mystery Science Theater 3000 writer and star, and Craig Jenkins, the great music critic, pointed out on Twitter that “Four Seasons Total Landscaping” sounds like a Mountain Goats song title. (Never give your business a name that sounds like a Mountain Goats song title.) The comedian John Hodgman agreed, and he brought Mountain Goats leader John Darnielle into the equation. Darnielle responded: “two songs I never finished would probably incorporate this location: ‘Shot, Repeatedly, At Close Range, In the Chest, By Your Love’ and its companion piece, ‘Shot Dead in Northern New Jersey.'”

Last night, Hodgman posted a fake trailer for his fake HBO documentary about Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and it included real music from the real Mountain Goats. Watch the whole Twitter-joke saga unfold below.

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping weirdness feels like a @mountain_goats song — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) November 8, 2020

four seasons total landscaping sounds like a mountain goats song — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) November 8, 2020

two songs I never finished would probably incorporate this location: "Shot, Repeatedly, At Close Range, In the Chest, By Your Love" and its companion piece, "Shot Dead in Northern New Jersey" — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) November 9, 2020

I know it feels like FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING was 100 yrs ago by now, but I still think this documentary is timely. pic.twitter.com/QPWBYcPyXg — John Hodgman (@hodgman) November 12, 2020

Thus far in 2020, the Mountain Goats have released two new albums, the full-band LP Getting Into Knives and the old-school solo-Darnielle boom-box joint Songs For Pierre Chuvin. That should be enough, but I love that Darnielle still makes time for silliness like this or like the song about his teacup.