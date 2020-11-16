Megan Thee Stallion Claims That Tory Lanez Offered Her Money To Stay Quiet After Shooting

Months later, more upsetting details are still emerging from the whole saga of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Right now, Tory is being charged with allegedly shooting Megan in both feet outside a Los Angeles party back in July. Megan has gone over the details again and again, directly accusing Tory of shooting her and saying how it happened. Tory has continued to deny the story. And now Megan has said that Tory actually offered both her and her friend money to stay silent about the shooting.

Megan is the subject of a new GQ cover story. The magazine has named her the Rapper Of The Year, and the profile reflects all the huge career leaps that Megan took in 2020. But the shooting still looms over all of it. The profile opens with Megan, on the point of tears, recounting the episode to writer Allison P. Davis.

Talking to Davis, Megan describes her reaction: “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'” According to GQ, a lawyer for Tory Lanez denies that he offered Megan or her friend money. You can read the story here.