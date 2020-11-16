Van Halen “Kitchen Sink” Reunion Tour Would Have Included David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, & Gary Cherone

It’s a big day for Van Halen news. Not only did Wolfgang Van Halen release his debut solo single, complete with a video built from his family’s old home movies, he also told Howard Stern about a now-abandoned VH reunion tour that would have taken all three of the group’s lead singers and both of their bassists on the road.

As Rolling Stone points out, Wolfgang went on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and discussed the plans he and Eddie had been hatching for a “kitchen sink” Van Halen tour that would have involved David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, original bassist Michael Anthony (who Wolfgang famously replaced in the VH lineup), and even Gary Cherone, who sang on just one album, 1998’s catalog nadir Van Halen III. The Van Halens didn’t get around to discussing the idea with Roth before a motorcycle accident and cancer complications worsened Eddie’s health. Per Wolfgang, “If only things had been better, it would have been amazing.”