Van Halen “Kitchen Sink” Reunion Tour Would Have Included David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, & Gary Cherone
It’s a big day for Van Halen news. Not only did Wolfgang Van Halen release his debut solo single, complete with a video built from his family’s old home movies, he also told Howard Stern about a now-abandoned VH reunion tour that would have taken all three of the group’s lead singers and both of their bassists on the road.
As Rolling Stone points out, Wolfgang went on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and discussed the plans he and Eddie had been hatching for a “kitchen sink” Van Halen tour that would have involved David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, original bassist Michael Anthony (who Wolfgang famously replaced in the VH lineup), and even Gary Cherone, who sang on just one album, 1998’s catalog nadir Van Halen III. The Van Halens didn’t get around to discussing the idea with Roth before a motorcycle accident and cancer complications worsened Eddie’s health. Per Wolfgang, “If only things had been better, it would have been amazing.”
Hagar and Anthony, who continue to play together in Hagar’s band, publicly feuded with Eddie Van Halen back in 2015, but Eddie and Hagar rekindled their friendship shortly before Eddie’s death, and both Hagar and Anthony shared a video tribute to Eddie when he passed. In 2018, the original Van Halen lineup was hotly rumored to reunite to headline a stadium package tour also including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jason Aldean, the Foo Fighters, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton. It’s unclear whether those alleged plans — as hinted at by Roth and SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk at the time — overlapped with the “kitchen sink” concept.
In the Stern interview, Wolfgang said he’s sitting on a huge vault full of unreleased Eddie Van Halen recordings — jams, riffs, and full songs included — but they won’t be out any time soon. “There’s a shit-ton of tapes that will take a very long time to go through,” Wolfgang said. “That’s not the priority right now. I can’t put a timeline on it. There will be a time we go through it. Not for the foreseeable future.” He also repeated his assertion that Van Halen the band is over and no further reunion tours will be happening: “You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen.”