Megan Thee Stallion has had two #1 singles this year between her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B and she’s had a hell of a year besides that. Today, she’s releasing her debut studio album, Good News. It’s her second big-budget full-length project following last year’s Fever mixtape and it comes on the heels of this spring’s Suga EP.

Good News features the previously released “Girls In The Hood” and “Don’t Stop” (plus the “Savage” remix) and boasts new songs with SZA, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, DaBaby, Popcaan, and Lil Durk. The solo track “Body” is the one getting a big release-night push with a new music video. Check that out and the whole album below.

Good News is out now via 300/1501 Certified.