Fontaines D.C., the Irish band who released one of the best albums of 2020 with A Hero’s Death and were just nominated for their first-ever Grammy, recorded a cover of the traditional song “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day,” perhaps most notably covered by the Pogues on their 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Check out Fontaines D.C.’s take on the track below.