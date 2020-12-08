Eilish, who was born a few months after Is This It came out, included the band’s “At The Door” at the top of a list of her favorite 2020 tracks for Triple J. The list also includes selections from Phoebe Bridgers, Drake, James Blake, Cyn, and more, but Eilish says she would’ve just picked The New Abnormal in full if she could have:

I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice; it’s been my favorite album in many years. There is something about the Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love “At The Door,” I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.

I can only assume Eilish is also wild about Destroyer, Protomartyr, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. For what it’s worth, although we at Stereogum did not vote The New Abnormal onto our year-end albums list, Eilish’s beloved “At The Door” did appear on today’s rundown of our favorite 2020 songs. Personally I’d have gone with “Ode To The Mets,” but to each their own.