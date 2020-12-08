The Strokes’ The New Abnormal Is Billie Eilish’s “Favorite Album In Many Years”

News December 8, 2020 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

The Strokes’ The New Abnormal Is Billie Eilish’s “Favorite Album In Many Years”

News December 8, 2020 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

We finally found someone who loves the new Strokes album as much as the Stereogum comments section! That person is world-conquering teenage pop supernova Billie Eilish.

Related

Premature Evaluation: The Strokes The New Abnormal

Eilish, who was born a few months after Is This It came out, included the band’s “At The Door” at the top of a list of her favorite 2020 tracks for Triple J. The list also includes selections from Phoebe Bridgers, Drake, James Blake, Cyn, and more, but Eilish says she would’ve just picked The New Abnormal in full if she could have:

I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice; it’s been my favorite album in many years. There is something about the Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love “At The Door,” I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.

I can only assume Eilish is also wild about Destroyer, Protomartyr, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. For what it’s worth, although we at Stereogum did not vote The New Abnormal onto our year-end albums list, Eilish’s beloved “At The Door” did appear on today’s rundown of our favorite 2020 songs. Personally I’d have gone with “Ode To The Mets,” but to each their own.

The Strokes - The New Abnormal [LP]

$26.99

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? [LP+]

$42.99

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    17 hours ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media