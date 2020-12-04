Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
We’ve begun rolling out our year-end content, listing the year’s best albums and EPs, and more importantly, tweets and Radiohead covers. And there’s much more coming next week. Reminder: vote in the 16th (!) annual Gummy Awards if you want justice for Tame Impala.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|raptor jesus
|Score:30 | Dec 1st
|
For those that don’t know what is happening, we do not like it when people cut in line by replying to the top comment.
Especially since carson talked mad shit on me back in 2013 for loving The Rapture’s Echoes.
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020
|#9
|thiscity
|Score:30 | Nov 30th
|
and in stronger terms, too
|Posted in: Nick Cave Is Mad About BBC Radio Playing The Censored Version Of The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York”
|#8
|Naqiy
|Score:31 | Dec 1st
|
The Gum remains corrupt. You owe the Weeknd, his stans, and the industry transparency.
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020
|#7
|raptor jesus
|Score:33 | Dec 1st
|
The year that could have been…
After spending 2019 reflecting on an entire decade of music, I was more than happy to switch gears in 2020 and digest as much new music as possible. I stopped that pretty hard in March and simply reached for comfort music the rest of the year. As much as I’d like to have included newer artists and highlight newer albums here at the end of 2020, my list is fairly thick with new music from old favorites.
raptor jesus’ top 20 albums of 2020:
01. Yves Tumor — Heaven to a Tortured Mind
11. The Avalanches — We Will Always Love You
My favorite 2020 memory was driving on a farm road in Texas listening to Pure X this summer. Perfect blue skies. Vivid green grass from all the rain that preceded July. Driving on a recently paved black road so fresh it didn’t even have yellow lines. I passed more cows than cars on my way to visit an old friend. All the while, the Texas natives Pure X soundtracked a scenery that was likely similar to what inspired the music (just look at that blue album cover). I had already listened to the new Pure X dozens of times, so the marriage of the visuals and audio really helped pull me out of the reality that I had previously been stuck in my home for months. It felt like freedom that afternoon.
But Yves Tumor is an ascendent rockstar that made a perfect album and we need to herald them as such.
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020
|#6
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:34 | Nov 27th
|
I love this song, much more than “Rock Me Amadeus.”
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Heart’s “These Dreams”
|#5
|WilliamSockner
|Score:36 | Nov 30th
|
I’m not offended by the word, but I’m offended that people have no problems bleeping out words like “shit” and “asshole” but the instant you bleep a slur against a marginalized group it’s robbing art of its outlaw values.
|Posted in: Nick Cave Is Mad About BBC Radio Playing The Censored Version Of The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York”
|#4
|thiscity
|Score:37 | Nov 30th
|
whoever is running the pogues’ social media doesn’t seem to have much of an issue with it…
|Posted in: Nick Cave Is Mad About BBC Radio Playing The Censored Version Of The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York”
|#3
|thegue
|Score:39 | Nov 30th
|
Top Youtube official video comments:
1. Imagine Mozart being brought back to life and this is the first thing he’s shown.
2. Only kids from the 1700s will remember.
3. Eminem: I’m the best white rapper ever.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus”
|#2
|BigFatDynamo
|Score:49 | Nov 27th
|
You’re a nut! You’re crazy in the coconut!
|Posted in: Since I Left You Turns 20
|#1
|spiritualize
|Score:52 | Dec 1st
|
The Strokes make Is This It
|Posted in: The 50 Best Albums Of 2020
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|nineclubjuke
|Score:-10 | Nov 30th
|
they’re following the Obamacare/Trumpcovid rollout formula:
Scheme plan, Promote plan, Execute plan, Realize you never actually did the work to put the plan in place, Go back and find a new plan
Scott reminds me of the Silicon Valley exec at this point. epic failure and misjudgment. Servin up a fucking zoom video of Carly ray Jepson video to us for bailing his fat ass out again .. kinda like that phone release .. wish I could just go to a market research meeting for this redesign and throw tomatoes at everyone.
although, I kinda wish I did a crowdsourced mixtape full of lukewarm covers of shitty songs earlier this year, then maybe could’ve moved somewhere during the pandemic where a homeless dude doesn’t squat under my room for who knows how long. eh, the timeline that got away
|Posted in: Elvis Costello Says Steve Albini “Might Be The Second-Worst Producer Of A Great Record After Jimmy Iovine”
|#4
|homesickalien
|Score:-12 | Nov 27th
|
See this is problem nowadays with Stereogum…theres very little respect for those that blazed the trail going on here. Its insane to think a website that promotes music (in all forms) would allow this certain community to shit on someone like Clapton. I mean, this is a guy who championed the bridge between blues and rock, he defined what Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Albert King and so many built to create and allow you the freedom to have to the shitty music you listen today. I’m all for the child in you that wants to debate your argument, but you have zero cred in doing so and you bring no facts just hate. You’d rather sit at home probably angry at life and the fact you’ve wasted it, but you’re just a fool, and someone who probably shouldn’t be wasting your time on a website whose only design is to celebrate music and all those who built it. So go back to your hole of a room, stoke your dick wishing you had that girl you lost and forget about doing what this site is built to do, celebrating and debating music with facts, not just lobbing in veiled BS with zero credibility.
|Posted in: Eric Clapton Joins Van Morrison On Latest Anti-Lockdown Song
|#3
|SilicaDoNotEat
|Score:-13 | Nov 28th
|
Christ on a crutch…that video is so much a NIN ripoff but with vocals buried so hard…that’s my most polite way of saying don’t let the haters tell you what’s up. If people slap you on the back and tell you it’s awesome, they are lying.
Scott can totes weigh in here
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#2
|SilicaDoNotEat
|Score:-17 | Nov 28th
|
Hate on me for laughing at the .22 injury but I’ve had 3 joints scoped by age 18 and I know pain. I’d let fucking Grimes shoot me in the calf With a .22 if it would let me promote my far superior music to Meeeegaaaans. Y’all hook line and sinker Stans can smirk now but the next album is gonna be as successful as Nicki Minaj’s brother. Write it down and underline it twice.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|Naqiy
|Score:-29 | Nov 27th
|
Massively Overrated album that was only innovative for the time period. Basically a high brow Girl Talk but not nearly as good. I tried listening to cuz it was 5th best album of the 2000s by P4K but never quite got the appeal of acclaim. Maybe you gotta be over 40 to appreciate it idk
|Posted in: Since I Left You Turns 20
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|padfoot24
|Score:4 | Dec 2nd
|
What a coincidence I also got cozy with Satan in 2020
|Posted in: Preview Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded “Love Story” In Ryan Reynolds’ Match Ad Starring Satan