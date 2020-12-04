Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

The year that could have been… After spending 2019 reflecting on an entire decade of music, I was more than happy to switch gears in 2020 and digest as much new music as possible. I stopped that pretty hard in March and simply reached for comfort music the rest of the year. As much as I’d like to have included newer artists and highlight newer albums here at the end of 2020, my list is fairly thick with new music from old favorites. raptor jesus’ top 20 albums of 2020: 01. Yves Tumor — Heaven to a Tortured Mind

02. Pure X — Pure X

03. SALEM — Fires in Heaven

04. Dua Lipa — Future Nostalgia

05. Tame Impala — The Slow Rush

06. Cut Copy — Freeze, Melt

07. Run The Jewels — RTJ4

08. 070 Shake — Modus Vivendi

09. Yung Lean — Starz

10. A.A.L. — 2017 – 2019 11. The Avalanches — We Will Always Love You

12. Dogleg — Melee

13. Fiona Apple — Fetch The Bolt Cutters

14. Jay Electronica — A Written Testimony

15. Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension

16. Caribou — Suddenly

17. Destroyer — Have We Met

18. Four Tet — Sixteen Oceans

19. Grimes — Miss Anthropocene

20. Various Artists — After Dark 3 My favorite 2020 memory was driving on a farm road in Texas listening to Pure X this summer. Perfect blue skies. Vivid green grass from all the rain that preceded July. Driving on a recently paved black road so fresh it didn’t even have yellow lines. I passed more cows than cars on my way to visit an old friend. All the while, the Texas natives Pure X soundtracked a scenery that was likely similar to what inspired the music (just look at that blue album cover). I had already listened to the new Pure X dozens of times, so the marriage of the visuals and audio really helped pull me out of the reality that I had previously been stuck in my home for months. It felt like freedom that afternoon. But Yves Tumor is an ascendent rockstar that made a perfect album and we need to herald them as such.