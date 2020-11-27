Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Semi-Open Letter to Starship in 1986 To: Starship in 1986

From: Ace of Moms Basement

Re: “Sara,” misc. items

BCC: TNOCS comments section Dear Starship in 1986, Congratulations on another No. 1 single! It has to be very exciting; you’ve certainly earned this honor. Say it loud and proud: America loves “Sara”! With that said, what the hell happened? Jefferson Airplane of the ’60s, when I learned about you in the ’80s, were an elusive and terrifying force. “White Rabbit” was haunting and otherworldly—you were the scruffy and beautiful youth leading your followers to pleasure and doom. You were practically supernatural. But time kept going. The riots fell quiet, political leaders on the Left stopped being assassinated and the government quit yanking poor and middle-class boys from their homes and sending them to the other side of the world to kill strangers. Everything was so worked up in ’67, with its blindingly angry momentum and planet-wide disruption in the order of things and psychedelic drugs to try to contextualize it all. But 1986 is Reagan Country, resolute swagger, a full-court media push for optimism. What do you sing about that resonates with the youth when you’re no longer a youth? What adults can you reach, and how? Understand that to me, Jefferson Starship was a step up. “Oh, you like airplanes? Well prepare to get higher.” But then losing “Jefferson” is a big step back. “Jefferson” could be right up there with “Hamilton.” But I get it: legal considerations. Mickey Thomas: Can we have a private sidebar for a moment? Look, I want to know what you’ve done with the rest of Starship. Are they locked in a warehouse somewhere? If this is a kidnapping scam where you need $10,000, we can work something out. Just give us “proof of life.” Sorry, “Sara” doesn’t count. Let’s talk about Sara. She’s a little vixen-y in the home videos but often having a great time—have you thought about just leaving the video camera running constantly? There was that one time she fell back into the corner. I think she has a drinking problem. If you want to know who she’s cheating with, it’s that guy with the long hair toward the end of the video. Call it a hunch, but I feel pretty sure. Sara was obviously dissatisfied. I’m assuming she was OK with the copious mullet, though there’s really no excuse for that—think of hours in a year spent on hair-care. No, one reason she might be dissatisfied is the fact that you LIVE IN THE SAME FREAKING HOUSE IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE. The one you grew up in, constantly in danger of windstorms? Aren’t you a musician? Why wouldn’t you want to live in some kind of metropolitan area with a music scene? You could play rock ’n roll classics and Memphis soul in one of the larger refurbished music venues pretty much anywhere in America! But I’m afraid you’re just too pensive. Sorry if I’m being harsh; I did genuinely like this song in 1986. But now that I see things as part of a larger construct of time and consequence, I wonder if the fate of Starship illustrates a lesson for us all—along with the failure of contrived emotion from too much sentimental harmonica. Is it that there’s a danger we’ll turn into mannequins as we get older, just ones fewer people want to look at? Again, great job on a No. 1 hit single! Now leverage this into something daring, Starship! Go back to your roots! Get some guitar distortion going! Change time signatures! Use only synthesizer settings that sound like theremins or bells! Dust off tragic, unresolved stories from a time of upheaval! You have what it takes to pivot to something new. To feed on, and yet step free from, the corporate machine. To avoid making songs about magic mannequins—please don’t do that. “Keep rockin’!”

– Ace of Moms Basement