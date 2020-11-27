Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Warfarin
|Score:24 | Nov 24th
|
Big Thief – “Not”
Wow, these are actually two real song of the year contenders. Hope each one can get a grammy.
|Posted in: Here’s The Full List Of 2021 Grammy Nominations
|#9
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:24 | Nov 20th
|
Oh for fuck’s sake. Are we going to demand now that only people with bipolar disorder be allowed to play bipolar characters on screen now? Can only sufferers of inflammatory bowel diseases play characters with Crohn’s or colitis?
Representation matters on visible differences, but autistic people generally don’t go around with “I AM SO OBVIOUSLY AUTISTIC” written on their shirt or anything. (Having known dozens, I can attest to their neuroatypicality generally being obvious within 30 seconds of beginning any verbal interaction with them.)
|Posted in: Sia Blasts Critics Of Her Casting Maddie Ziegler As An Autistic Character In New Movie
|#8
|d-brad
|Score:26 | Nov 20th
|
And how am I supposed to remember all the articles I commented on to go check my likes?
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#7
|fuggerphugger1
|Score:27 | Nov 20th
|
and… everyone needs to leave twitter.
|Posted in: Sia Blasts Critics Of Her Casting Maddie Ziegler As An Autistic Character In New Movie
|#6
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:28 | Nov 26th
|
“Hungies for justice” made me giggle
|Posted in: Drake, Elton John, Charlie Puth Speak Out About The Weeknd’s Grammy Snub
|#5
|dansolo
|Score:28 | Nov 24th
|
Sometimes it feels like they’re just making these nominations by algorithm. When they were nominating past prime boomer music it at least made sense. It was dumb, but the logic was clear. How do these acts like Jacob Collier or Black Pumas or H.E.R. that aren’t all that popular but also aren’t that critically acclaimed and also don’t have any kind of legacy get all of these nominations? Are they throwing darts at festival posters? Who thinks Black Parade is one of Beyoncé’s better or more impactful songs? It may or may not be corrupt but it’s definitely confusing
|Posted in: The Weeknd Slams “Corrupt” Grammys After Getting 0 Nominations
|#4
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
|Score:29 | Nov 20th
|
I feel the opposite way – it didn’t resonate with me at first, but it’s gotten better and better over time and now it makes me mad how good it is. Sadly, maybe I feel this way because of Kanye’s downslide – the further he gets from this peak, the more amazing it was in retrospect that someone so unstable could make something that’s this simultaneously audacious and perfect. Everything aligned perfectly. Yeezus, meanwhile, is impressive in how he manages to keep the vehicle steered perfectly straight despite the wheels coming off. It made him seem invincible. On Pablo, the vehicle is swerving but manages not to hit anything, and it still seemed like he did it on purpose.
|Posted in: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Turns 10
|#3
|Sir Blackdove24, XXIV: I Can’t Get No THEEsatisfacSSION
|Score:31 | Nov 20th
|
So, we buried my mom this morning. She passed away a few weeks ago, though she had, in many ways, effectively passed away years ago. I grieved for her then, when I accepted what was happening, and it seems like I got the bulk of my grieving out of my system in those days, and to an extent over the intervening years. Which I guess is a nice little grace to current me at least.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#2
|spoonman
|Score:33 | Nov 24th
|
Yeah, I suppose it’s kinda indefensible that “Blinding Lights” got beat out by a song Justin Bieber had to literally beg people to listen to.
|Posted in: The Weeknd Slams “Corrupt” Grammys After Getting 0 Nominations
|#1
|Ace of Moms Basement
|Score:42 | Nov 25th
|
Semi-Open Letter to Starship in 1986
To: Starship in 1986
Dear Starship in 1986,
Congratulations on another No. 1 single! It has to be very exciting; you’ve certainly earned this honor. Say it loud and proud: America loves “Sara”!
With that said, what the hell happened? Jefferson Airplane of the ’60s, when I learned about you in the ’80s, were an elusive and terrifying force. “White Rabbit” was haunting and otherworldly—you were the scruffy and beautiful youth leading your followers to pleasure and doom. You were practically supernatural.
But time kept going. The riots fell quiet, political leaders on the Left stopped being assassinated and the government quit yanking poor and middle-class boys from their homes and sending them to the other side of the world to kill strangers. Everything was so worked up in ’67, with its blindingly angry momentum and planet-wide disruption in the order of things and psychedelic drugs to try to contextualize it all.
But 1986 is Reagan Country, resolute swagger, a full-court media push for optimism. What do you sing about that resonates with the youth when you’re no longer a youth? What adults can you reach, and how? Understand that to me, Jefferson Starship was a step up. “Oh, you like airplanes? Well prepare to get higher.” But then losing “Jefferson” is a big step back. “Jefferson” could be right up there with “Hamilton.” But I get it: legal considerations.
Mickey Thomas: Can we have a private sidebar for a moment? Look, I want to know what you’ve done with the rest of Starship. Are they locked in a warehouse somewhere? If this is a kidnapping scam where you need $10,000, we can work something out. Just give us “proof of life.” Sorry, “Sara” doesn’t count.
Let’s talk about Sara. She’s a little vixen-y in the home videos but often having a great time—have you thought about just leaving the video camera running constantly? There was that one time she fell back into the corner. I think she has a drinking problem. If you want to know who she’s cheating with, it’s that guy with the long hair toward the end of the video. Call it a hunch, but I feel pretty sure.
Sara was obviously dissatisfied. I’m assuming she was OK with the copious mullet, though there’s really no excuse for that—think of hours in a year spent on hair-care. No, one reason she might be dissatisfied is the fact that you LIVE IN THE SAME FREAKING HOUSE IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE. The one you grew up in, constantly in danger of windstorms? Aren’t you a musician? Why wouldn’t you want to live in some kind of metropolitan area with a music scene? You could play rock ’n roll classics and Memphis soul in one of the larger refurbished music venues pretty much anywhere in America! But I’m afraid you’re just too pensive.
Sorry if I’m being harsh; I did genuinely like this song in 1986. But now that I see things as part of a larger construct of time and consequence, I wonder if the fate of Starship illustrates a lesson for us all—along with the failure of contrived emotion from too much sentimental harmonica. Is it that there’s a danger we’ll turn into mannequins as we get older, just ones fewer people want to look at?
Again, great job on a No. 1 hit single! Now leverage this into something daring, Starship! Go back to your roots! Get some guitar distortion going! Change time signatures! Use only synthesizer settings that sound like theremins or bells! Dust off tragic, unresolved stories from a time of upheaval! You have what it takes to pivot to something new. To feed on, and yet step free from, the corporate machine. To avoid making songs about magic mannequins—please don’t do that.
“Keep rockin’!”
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Starship’s “Sara”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|PapaLegba
|Score:-11 | Nov 21st
|
Getting all the indie musicians together to record a benefit album so I can continue to praise the shittiest music in the world.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Megan Thee Stallion Good News
|#4
|Asoul48
|Score:-12 | Nov 25th
|
she gets grammy noms no matter what the hell she does it’s ridic. i listened to almost every song on this record and was bored outta my mind
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Releases Surprise folklore Live Album
|#3
|SilicaDoNotEat
|Score:-13 | Nov 21st
|
Wait, she got shot with a .22 rimfire?
Haha any Gun savvy parent can tell you stepping on a Lego or a Hot Wheels in the dark is more painful.
But sure let’s lap that thug life up like a lollipop, even if it’s more marketing than anything. A .22 is smaller than a pencil eraser. Come on…
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Megan Thee Stallion Good News
|#2
|Asoul47
|Score:-13 | Nov 20th
|
Just don’t understand y someone would wanna listen to a whole album of someone just talking explicitly about their sex life. I don’t see where the enjoyment is in that but hey to each their own
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Megan Thee Stallion Good News
|#1
|Neongumbo
|Score:-14 | Nov 25th
|
Am I missing something? How does a live version of a “surprise quarantine” album exist at this point? I think you guys buried the lede that Taylor Swift is playing shows in the quarantine.
|Posted in: Taylor Swift Releases Surprise folklore Live Album
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Spanish Johnny
|Score:16 | Nov 20th
|
This is such a sweet story and a very cool collaboration!
|Posted in: Fiona Apple Reunites With Shameika For New Song “Shameika Said”