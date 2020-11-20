Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week we talked with Mike Campbell, SUSS, and Stephen Malkmus; reviewed new albums from Megan Thee Stallion, Hypoluxo, and Aesop Rock; reviewed old albums from Kanye West, Robyn, Erykah Badu, and the New Pornographers; and chose the 10 best songs by Chris Stapleton, Mitski, and Grandaddy. Also Lil Yachty remade the Saved By The Bell theme song. Something for everyone.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|jzga
|Score:36 | Nov 16th
don’t think this was the epic own you imagined in your head, sport
|Posted in: Morrissey Dropped By Label, Blames Diversity Initiative
|Legeis Siegel
|Score:37 | Nov 18th
NEW FEATURE TO TNOs:
Did anyone realize, up to this point, in the whole history of the Billboard 100, there have been JUST 3 #1 songs with a female producer credited? Here they are
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Dionne & Friends’ “That’s What Friends Are For”
|shawarman86
|Score:41 | Nov 18th
this has made me more upset than anything else i’ve seen, read or heard in 2020
|Posted in: The 10 Best Mitski Songs
|frob bongzales the lound architect
|Score:41 | Nov 13th
haha isn’t it too early to start year-end lists stereogum, it’s only april 193rd and we still have a whole summer coming up
|Posted in: The 40 Best New Bands Of 2020
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:41 | Nov 13th
I used to enjoy ‘Iris’ in all of its ’90s schmaltz glory, until someone performed a very sex-forward one-on-one interpretative dance to it for me (or rather at me) at a gathering where I couldn’t leave. Now I can’t listen to it without wanting to squirm out of my skin, which sucks because this is really good.
|Posted in: Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers – “Iris” (Goo Goo Dolls Cover)
|dadadaism
|Score:44 | Nov 14th
See!! If we counted the votes for trump that weren’t cast he would’ve won in a landslide!!! Cheating liberals defrauding the voting process again 😫😤
|Posted in: MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote
|storkknees
|Score:48 | Nov 17th
So Dolly’s vaccine is literally working 95. What a way to help people living
|Posted in: Dolly Parton Helped Fund Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
|cbishop
|Score:49 | Nov 18th
Your Best American Girl at 8?! Are you trying to start a fight with me?
|Posted in: The 10 Best Mitski Songs
|superdonkeypiss
|Score:50 | Nov 17th
“LDR seems chill”
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Responds To Student Newspaper Article About Whether She Should Be Cancelled
|mt58
|Score:63 | Nov 13th
A Friday Sidebar:
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Mr. Mister’s “Broken Wings”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|ZudaWilliams
|Score:-15 | Nov 15th
And how are you gonna do that? Do you sign Lil Pump’s paycheck? Are you the record exec that signed his record deal? Do you fund Lil Pump? Do you, in fact, do anything besides sit in your bedroom, on a computer, and complain?
|Posted in: MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote
|ZudaWilliams
|Score:-16 | Nov 15th
And just like Donald Trump, he’s doing way better than you are
|Posted in: MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote
|ZudaWilliams
|Score:-17 | Nov 15th
Unlike you, Lil Pump actually has the balls to voice his opinions IRL. Pussy
|Posted in: MAGA Rapper Lil Pump Didn’t Even Vote
|roland1824
|Score:-30 | Nov 16th
How did you react when you were dropped by your record label? Oh wait…
|Posted in: Morrissey Dropped By Label, Blames Diversity Initiative
|roland1824
|Score:-30 | Nov 16th
I love when these Moz bash posts pop up because it shakes the bush for his irrational haters to reveal their ugly selves. Imagine actually wishing death to someone over some stupid media quotes. (Can you even recite a particular quote that upset you so much without looking it up?)
|Posted in: Morrissey Dropped By Label, Blames Diversity Initiative
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|shoop
|Score:25 | Nov 16th
Loved Molly’s review! Ian Cohen is shaking…
|Posted in: Harry’s Style May Be Progressive, But His Music Is As Conservative As It Gets