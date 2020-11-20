Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

NEW FEATURE TO TNOs:

The FEMALE PRODUCERS

.

I think this important stuff. Did anyone realize, up to this point, in the whole history of the Billboard 100, there have been JUST 3 #1 songs with a female producer credited? Here they are

.

* The first was “Midnight Train to Georgia” in 1973, co-produced by Gladys Knight (who coincidentally is on today’s #1)

* 1974’s “Feel Like Making Love” was solely produced by the song’s singer, Roberta Flack, but for some reason she listed her name on the credits as “Rubina Flake”!

* Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” was co-produced by Barbra Streisand in 1976.

That’s it!



But that all changes in 1986.

Starting TODAY, they will become a little more regular.

However, if you asked me who was the first female credited as a producer on a #1 in a decade, the last person I’d guess would be Carole Bayer Sager. Maybe Madonna, right?

And no guessing who will be the first woman to get a 2nd production credit. It shocked me. All of these in the near future will be co-producers.

.

Spoiler: We won’t see the first solo-credited female producer, with her own name, for a little while.

And please, NO PEEKING ahead!

.

I will try to keep track of the list of the Female Producers. Or should I say Produce-hers. :)