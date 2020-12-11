Dua Lipa Covers John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas,” Receives Award From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last night, and she managed to get one last John Lennon quarantine cover in before the end of the year. In addition to her own songs “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” off of Future Nostalgia, one of the best albums of the year, she performed a cover of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with a virtual Zoom choir. Watch that below.

The 2020 Jingle Ball also featured Billie Eilish playing “Silver Bells” and Doja Cat doing “Santa Baby.” And in other Dua Lipa news, Bernie Sanders presented her with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard‘s Women In Music 2020 awards yesterday, saying, “She knows the rules have to change, that it is time for new rules.”