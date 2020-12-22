Lil Wayne Also Has An Issue With The Grammys

Now Lil Wayne has joined the pile-on. “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” Weezy writes on Twitter. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.” For what it’s worth, Wayne’s Funeral album is technically nominated for Best Recording Package and is probably invited, but it’s true that his music is not represented among this year’s curious rap nominations or in any other genre. Also, as Weezy himself points out, he won four Grammys in 2009, when he was at a creative and commercial peak, and he tacked on another win for his Chance The Rapper collab “No Problem” in 2017. He’s been nominated a lot, and even though Funeral was solid, it’s not like anyone was identifying Wayne as a major snub this year.

In other recent Lil Wayne news, he’s facing federal weapons charges and a lawsuit from his former managers, he met with Donald Trump days before the election, and he released his No Ceilings 3 mixtape the old-fashioned way, through Datpiff.