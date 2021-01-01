Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dance With Harry Styles In “Treat People With Kindness” Video

January 1, 2021 By Chris DeVille

Harry Styles is always dabbling in retro pop sounds, but “Treat People With Kindness,” from his late 2019 blockbuster Fine Line, is the most direct ’60s pastiche he’s yet released. The song finds Styles delving into full-fledged Austin Powers-style pomp and pageantry, backed by a big campy chorale and an expansive band with a skip in its step. Today the song gets a fittingly old-fashioned music video with a big-name guest star.

For the black and white “Treat People With Kindness” video, directors Ben and Gabe Turner present Styles as a song-and-dance man, stepping his way through elaborate choreography onstage in a fancy costume. Joining him in this production is Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who recently directed a Phoebe Bridgers video starring Normal People‘s Paul Mescal, who also starred in a recent Rolling Stones video.

Watch the “Treat People With Kindness” video below.

