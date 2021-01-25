Trapt Drummer Quits Over “Some Ongoing Issues (Primarily Political)”

For the past year, the nu-grunge band Trapt, previously best-known for the 2002 song “Headstrong,” has been on a social-media rampage. In 2020, Trapt frontman Chris Taylor Brown came out as a rabid Trump supporter, using Trapt’s Twitter account to defend Trump’s COVID-19 response and various other difficult-to-defend things. Along the way, Brown also endlessly touted his band’s Pandora numbers and got into flame-wars with people like Ice-T and Power Trip. The band also played the biker rally/super-spreader event in Sturgis. At the end of 2020, Trapt’s accounts were banned from Facebook and Instagram, thanks to Brown’s support for the Proud Boys, and from Twitter, after Brown said that it was OK for adult women to have sex with male children. And now Trapt will be looking for a new drummer.

Michael Smith had only been a member of Trapt for the past two years, and he had not played on their most recent album, 2020’s Shadow Work. But today, Smith posted an Instagram statement announcing his departure from the band: “There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not… The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself.”

Here’s the full text of Smith’s statement: