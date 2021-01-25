Trapt Drummer Quits Over “Some Ongoing Issues (Primarily Political)”
For the past year, the nu-grunge band Trapt, previously best-known for the 2002 song “Headstrong,” has been on a social-media rampage. In 2020, Trapt frontman Chris Taylor Brown came out as a rabid Trump supporter, using Trapt’s Twitter account to defend Trump’s COVID-19 response and various other difficult-to-defend things. Along the way, Brown also endlessly touted his band’s Pandora numbers and got into flame-wars with people like Ice-T and Power Trip. The band also played the biker rally/super-spreader event in Sturgis. At the end of 2020, Trapt’s accounts were banned from Facebook and Instagram, thanks to Brown’s support for the Proud Boys, and from Twitter, after Brown said that it was OK for adult women to have sex with male children. And now Trapt will be looking for a new drummer.
Michael Smith had only been a member of Trapt for the past two years, and he had not played on their most recent album, 2020’s Shadow Work. But today, Smith posted an Instagram statement announcing his departure from the band: “There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not… The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself.”
Here’s the full text of Smith’s statement:
After playing drums for Trapt for the past couple years, I have decided to step down from the band. This is definitely a bittersweet decision. There have been some ongoing issues (primarily political) throughout 2020 that many of you may know about, others may not. If you’re curious, it’s just a google search away. I respect everyone’s right to have an opinion on politics. But at the end of the day, I am a musician and my job is to play and create music. So that is what I plan on doing.
As I still communicate and have great relationships with the guys in the band, I will only speak for myself. The stances taken, and publicity received as a result are not representative of myself. Not as an individual, nor fitting or aligned with my personal morals and beliefs. I do not agree with how certain things have been handled towards our fans and the music community who I have such an immense respect for.
I would not be able to have a career in music and/or be fortunate enough to sustain my livelihood without the amazing support of everybody involved (from fans to venue staff, to musician peers, etc.) So thank you to those out there who have been a part of supporting and enabling me to use my gifts and talents, and allowing me to press forward in my musical journey.
It has been one of the best periods in my life the past couple years. But when it comes down to it, I do not agree with a lot of things morally and the publicity the band has received, mainly this past year in 2020…It is time for me to move on and pursue other avenues and projects.
A huge thank you to everyone who has supported my musical journey thus far…