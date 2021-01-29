Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’ve met Bruce Hornsby twice and both times were absolutely ridiculous. I spent my teenage years in Virginia Beach, so Williamsburg is not too far up the road from there. One summer day (probably 1993 or 1994), my friend and I were browsing the shelves of the local Waldenbooks, which was close to the oceanfront and beach. (Side note- yes, I’d rather spend my time in a book store than the beach. If you saw how ghostly pale I am, this would come as no surprise. The fact that I’ve had skin cancer four times already should not come as a surprise either). As my friend and I were reading Sassy at the magazine display, Bruce Hornsby walked past us. So, being 17 and stupid, we decided it was a really good idea to try and covertly follow him around the store. Neither of us were huge fans, but hey, he was famous so why not? Needless to say, our spy skills were less than stellar and he clearly knew that we were following him (probably because we kept giggling). He finally turned around and asked us if we needed anything. We, of course, didn’t say anything because we were embarrassed, so he politely asked us to stop following him around the store so he could pick something out. Fast forward to six or seven years later and I am working at a museum in Richmond, Virginia. One night we had a big event for all of the board members, trustees and donors or something (a little fuzzy on the details of what the event actually was), but it turns out that Bruce Hornsby’s wife was one of the people who was invited. So, at the party, I saw him again. Instead of not-so-covertly following him around this time, I began a conversation with him. I told him about how he had once told me to stop following him around a bookstore, which he found hysterical. He then proceeded to introduce me to several people as Carrie, the bookstore stalker. He was very gracious and funny. And is it any wonder that I grew up to be a librarian? I do love this song, but I think “Mandolin Rain” is simply gorgeous.