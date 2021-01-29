Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
This week I moved out of NYC after 20 years. I will miss (some of) it! Apparently a snowy owl moved in after I left. It’s nice to have lots of space out here in southwestern CT, though. Since I live in the woods now I have been keeping occupied with my newly acquired 974.00 Dogecoin. It’s pretty easy: you just buy a tiny amount of meme crypto on RH and check it 6,000 times a day. Big week for me obviously, how are you guys holding up?
#10
|brightcolorsanddirt
|Score:37 | Jan 22nd
Joe Rogan doesn’t understand the science behind virus transmission? Color me SHOCKED.
#9
|raptor jesus
|Score:39 | Jan 28th
Can you all believe the 10 year anniversary of House of Balloons is in two months? To think when we were first introduced to the Weeknd, we didn’t even know what he looked like. Three mixtapes in 2011, five albums (four and an EP?) since then?
Say what you will about Diapers, but there aren’t many artists in the past 10 years that are this consistently dependable.
#8
|SrCarto
|Score:39 | Jan 22nd
Of the thirty songs that hit #1 in 1986, “The Way It Is” was, and is, my favorite. I love its musicality, especially the standout piano parts, but its message is what really resonates for me. Resonates hard. Especially this passage:
…The man in the silk suit hurries by
In 1986, I had a visceral reaction to this word picture. In 2021, it still puts a lump in my throat.
#7
|SrCarto
|Score:40 | Jan 27th
And Freda Payne is devastatingly beautiful. (“Band Of Gold” is at least a 9.)
#6
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:40 | Jan 25th
<3 Susanna Hoffs
#5
|rubberbandit
|Score:48 | Jan 25th
A benefit of my insomnia is that I occasionally get to post very early. Anyway, no better way to celebrate my birthday then this perfect piece of music. I do not exactly know what genre I would call this. It has a decent New Wave influence with the guitar work, but there are also moments that I would call Jangle Pop and even bits of it have sort of a commercial Dance-Punk feel. It is filled with a truly ridiculous number of hooks both vocally and instrumentally especially that oh-way-oh refrain which is spectacularly catchy, has multiple singers singing distinctly on the same track which is somewhat I absolutely love, and has incredibly memorable lyrics that are just all kinds of cool. Easy 11/10 from me. Manic Monday would have gotten the same rating if it had hit number one. The singles from this band were truly amazing songs.
#4
|Decatur Or
|Score:49 | Jan 22nd
It was X Æ A-Xii.
#3
|Fishhead
|Score:49 | Jan 22nd
In reflecting on yesterday’s historic inauguration and today’s number one its evident to see how much has changed and how much hasn’t (still The Way It Is). When Hornsby sings “but don’t you believe them” and I couple that image with VP Harris taking the oath of office it reminds me of Dr. King’s famous quote: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” That’s not just the way it is! Somethings can change!!
When was the last time we had a number one where the artist tickled the ivories? A piano driven song about social issues (income disparity, racism) wasn’t standard fare in the top 40. A beautiful, classy song, you can tell Hornsby is playing and singing from his heart. I can tell he put real thought and meaning into this song. The sweeping, waterfall like arpeggios compliment his syncopated playing especially in the piano solos. The drum machine beat sounds a little to stock and a bass line would have helped anchor the song. Still this is a song I’ve always enjoyed. 9.
#2
|CarrieAnne
|Score:50 | Jan 22nd
I’ve met Bruce Hornsby twice and both times were absolutely ridiculous.
I spent my teenage years in Virginia Beach, so Williamsburg is not too far up the road from there. One summer day (probably 1993 or 1994), my friend and I were browsing the shelves of the local Waldenbooks, which was close to the oceanfront and beach. (Side note- yes, I’d rather spend my time in a book store than the beach. If you saw how ghostly pale I am, this would come as no surprise. The fact that I’ve had skin cancer four times already should not come as a surprise either). As my friend and I were reading Sassy at the magazine display, Bruce Hornsby walked past us. So, being 17 and stupid, we decided it was a really good idea to try and covertly follow him around the store. Neither of us were huge fans, but hey, he was famous so why not? Needless to say, our spy skills were less than stellar and he clearly knew that we were following him (probably because we kept giggling). He finally turned around and asked us if we needed anything. We, of course, didn’t say anything because we were embarrassed, so he politely asked us to stop following him around the store so he could pick something out.
Fast forward to six or seven years later and I am working at a museum in Richmond, Virginia. One night we had a big event for all of the board members, trustees and donors or something (a little fuzzy on the details of what the event actually was), but it turns out that Bruce Hornsby’s wife was one of the people who was invited. So, at the party, I saw him again. Instead of not-so-covertly following him around this time, I began a conversation with him. I told him about how he had once told me to stop following him around a bookstore, which he found hysterical. He then proceeded to introduce me to several people as Carrie, the bookstore stalker. He was very gracious and funny. And is it any wonder that I grew up to be a librarian?
I do love this song, but I think “Mandolin Rain” is simply gorgeous.
#1
|greazy
|Score:73 | Jan 22nd
Its just shitty that people are hanging out without masks on and posting photos and having fun and I am hiding in my house because i dont want to be anyway a cause of someone else getting COVID.
#5
|polymer
|Score:-7 | Jan 23rd
The perfect college comedian joke in that it’s not funny and in fact makes no sense, but it flatters the prejudices of the audience and so it gets a nice round of virtue-signaling applause.
#4
|timescreamer
|Score:-7 | Jan 22nd
someone much woke-er than me could interpret your comment in so many different ways that would easily make it the cringiest thing you’ve ever said.
#3
|timescreamer
|Score:-9 | Jan 22nd
this is the cringiest comment i’ve ever seen u make
#2
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:-10 | Jan 22nd
Pheebs, having demonstrated impressively poor taste in men already, really ought to hook up with MGK.
#1
|sandro
|Score:-21 | Jan 22nd
Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.
Maybe nobody cares about dj spinderella i dunno
|Guy Incognito
|Score:28 | Jan 22nd
nothing a little elk meat and DMT can’t clear up
