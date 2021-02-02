Watch Tomberlin Cover Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)”

Tomberlin shared a cover of Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” on her Instagram yesterday, a lovely and spectral take on the classic track, which was featured in our Number Ones column a few months ago. She’s posted covers on social media in the past, including a Joanna Newsom one a couple years ago.

Tomberlin’s most recent release was last year’s Projections EP, one of the best EPs of 2020. She also just covered Katie Dey for a remix album that came out last week.

Check out her cover of “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” below.