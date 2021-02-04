Hayley Williams Announces New Album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, Out Tonight

News February 4, 2021 11:01 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Paramore leader Hayley Williams released her debut album Petals For Armor. The pandemic messed up Williams’ big plans to tour behind the album, just as it messed everything else up, but Williams stayed busy during quarantine. She covered a lot of other artists’ songs — Radiohead, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers, plenty more. She released a bonus EP with a new song. She played a great Tiny Desk Concert with a band that included Julien Baker on guitar. And it looks like Williams also recorded a whole new solo album — one that’ll be out tomorrow.

Last week, Williams found a fun way of releasing her new song “My Limb,” hand-delivering a CD copy of the track to a fan in Nashville. And today, Williams tweeted her apparent announcement that a new LP will be out at midnight tonight. On Twitter, Williams posted the above image and a title: FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, which seems to confirm a whole lot of rumors about an imminent new LP. (Descansos are roadside memorials at sites of fatal accidents.)

As NME points out, Williams’ website now redirects to this site, which includes a brief clip of new music.

