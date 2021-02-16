Lost Horizons – “Heart Like A Hummingbird” (Feat. Lily Wolter)

Over the last several months, Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas have been steadily unveiling their two-part sophomore album as Lost Horizons. Since In Quiet Moments is arriving in two halves, we’ve heard a whole lot of songs from it in that time, including “Cordelia” with John Grant, “One For Regret” with Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin, “Every Beat That Passed” with Kavi Kwai, the title track with Ural Thomas, and “Marie” with Marissa Nadler. In Quiet Moments‘ second half arrives next week, and today they’re back with another song.

The duo’s latest is called “Heart Like A Hummingbird” and it features Lily Wolter, from the Bella Union band Penelope Isles. Here’s what Raymonde had to say about it:

In 2018 we toured the UK with Penelope Isles opening up for us every night, and it was one of the most brilliant times I’ve had on tour. It reminded me of the Cocteau Twins / Dif Juz tour of 1984. The friendships spawned and the love and respect that our bands showed to each other throughout was really special. There were seven of us in the Lost Horizons live band and every one of us watched Penelope Isles each night, usually in awe. They did the same with us (probably without the in awe part) and to have such a brilliant support pushes you each night, in the best possible way. I knew from watching Jack (who sings on the first track on the LP “Halcyon”) and Lily so closely for so long, that I couldn’t think of two better people to be on this Lost Horizons LP. They were the first people I asked. Lily is a brilliant songwriter and I knew she would be a perfect collaborator for us! She seemed to have her ideas done so quickly after I sent her the music, and Jack recorded her soon after in our studio in Brighton, and I clearly remember opening the email when they sent the track to me, I literally blasted it in my studio so loud about 25 times and was in tears hearing what she’d done. I am very excited by what I am hearing of her KookieLou solo project. After I had written and recorded the basic tune with all the keys, basses, and Richie had added the live drums, Paul Gregory (Lanterns On The Lake) added the glorious spacey guitars that take the track to its crescendo.

Wolter added:

It was a real honour to be asked to collaborate with these two legends. I have a lot of love for both Simon and Richie. I wrote these words in a pretty testing time. Loving someone is a real trip isn’t it? The meanings of the lyrics twist and turn between uncertainty and really just not wanting to let go of someone. When those beautiful new chords come in just after halfway through the song, I felt a release. I think that’s where the words travel from a place of confusion and heartache, to a place of pure honesty, acceptance and love. I want to thank Simon and Richie for making that happen at that point, encouraging me to see the glass half full at a time where it felt pretty empty.

Check it out below.

Part 2 of In Quiet Moments is out 2/26 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.