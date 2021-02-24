FKA twigs Says She’s Making An FX Martial Arts Series

FKA twigs has recently been working on a new album with producer El Guincho in quarantine, and she recently came out with the Headie One/Fred again.. collab “Don’t Judge Me.” But she’s also getting into a whole other creative avenue. As Pitchfork points out, twigs’ friend Michaela Coel, creator and star of the hugely acclaimed HBO series I May Destroy You, recently interviewed twigs for The Face. In that interview, twigs says, “I’m currently making my first TV series.” It sounds amazing.

Here’s what twigs says about her show:

It’s like a martial arts TV series which is very much centered around outsiders and the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to. I’ve been putting a lot of research into the way that the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection. It goes into music: the Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts.

For a while now, twigs has been incorporating martial arts into her videos and her choreography. Sword-dancing has been a big part of twigs’ live shows in recent years, and she did wushu in her video for the 2019 track “sad day.” I’m guessing that twigs’ whole aesthetic carries some influence from some of the Hong Kong action movies of the ’90s, like The Bride With White Hair and The Heroic Trio. Also, twigs is a hugely precise physical performer, but she always brings emotion to her work, and there’s a lot of overlap between her kind of dance and the intricately laid-out fights of martial arts cinema. I can’t wait to see what she does with the genre.

In that story in The Face, twigs also talks about the first time she met Coel and about making music with El Guincho. You can read it here.