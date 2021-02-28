Marc Maron Finally Knows Who Kevin Morby Is

For the last week, Marc Maron has been hounded with questions about Kevin Morby on the comedian’s daily Instagram Live sessions. “I have no idea who Kevin Morby is, but somebody always throws his name out there,” he said last week. And again a few days later: “I don’t know who Kevin Morby is.” Morby, who is a Maron fan, has been enjoying the situation, posting about Maron’s lack of awareness of who he is over on his own Instagram.

Well, we are pleased to report that Marc Maron now definitely knows who Kevin Morby is. On Sunday, Maron posted an interview with Morby in which they talked about the whole Morby situation. They started off discussing their mutual friends in Los Angeles, where Morby is currently staying while his partner Katie Crutchfield is off in Durham, NC recording something. (What that is Morby will not say. Maron: “You’re not willing to break Stereogum news right now” — true!) They went on to talk about music and other stuff.

Check it out below — the interview starts around the 15-minute mark.