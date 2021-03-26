Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Since they promoted Tiffany via a shopping mall tour, let’s talk shopping malls. The first modern indoor mall was the Lake View Store, built in 1915 about 3.3 miles away from where I live, in Morgan Park. Morgan Park was a company town for workers at the local US Steel mill. Tiffany never performed there, but maybe a Dorothy or Margaret might have. Forty-one years later, and 139 miles south, the Southdale Center designed by Victor Gruen, and funded by the Dayton family, opened in Edina Minnesota. It is considered the first climate controlled indoor shopping mall in the US and is still open. Gruen was a socialist who hated how car-centric the US was. So, he designed a capitalist monument surrounded by a huge parking lot. Depending on sources, 40,000-75,000 people visited the mall on opening day, but Tiffany wasn’t available. A month later, Frank Lloyd Wright visited the mall and declared that the “Garden Court has all the evils of a village street and none of its charms.” He later noted that Gruen “Should have left downtown, downtown.” The Number One song when Southdale opened, “Hound Dog”/“Don’t Be Cruel” by Elvis Presley. The success of Southdale Center, and the Dayton’s anchor store allowed the Dayton’s to bankroll three more of the “Dales”, Brookdale, Rosedale and Ridgedale. They also opened a regional discount store, Target, building stores throughout the Twin Cities metro area, and one about 15 minutes from the location of the Lake View Store in Duluth MN. Fun Fact: the nickname Tarzhay AKA a highfalutin way to pronounce Target, was coined at the Duluth Tarzhay. Tiffany never performed at a Target, but if she did she would be called Tiffanay. In 1992 the Mall of America was opened about 15 minutes from Southdale. With four anchor stores, an amusement park, aquarium, and large food court, it was the largest mall in the US. Fun complicated fact: though individual stores have their own heating systems, the central atrium of the mall is only heated by passive solar power, lighting, and body heat, even in the dead of Minnesota winters. If Tiffany visited on opening day, she could have lunch at the Rainforest Café and Dinner at Hooters, but she’d have to settle for Breakfast at Bloomingdales, since it didn’t have a Tiffany’s. In 1995 the movie Mallrats was filmed at the Eden Prairie Center mall which is a 13-minute drive from Southdale. Though Tiffany was available, she did not appear in the movie, nor on the soundtrack. I found no origin for the term mallrats, though I recently YouTubed a 1982 CBS report about a mall in Kansas. In it, a chain-smoking 15-year-old refers to herself as a mallrat. Shopping malls peaked in the late 80s. In the mid-1990s malls were built at a rate of 140 per year, but 2007 was the first year in which no malls were built. Initially it was the glut of malls that caused their decline, but the decline was hastened by online shopping, and an aging and changing demographic. If you want to waste a day, YouTube has a surfeit of videos shot in abandoned malls. Speaking of aging and changing demographic, I saw the Mixtape Tour in Boston which featured Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature and the headliners, Boston’s own New Kids on the Block. I sat with my friend in the Boston Bruin’s box. As men, we were the minority. Many of the concert goers looked like they came straight from the mall, circa 1987. A few however looked like they might have shopped at one of the abandoned malls.